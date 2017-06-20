NBA Draft: How To Watch The 2017 Event & All The Info You Need To Know

The future of the NBA is almost here. The next generation of ballers will get picked during the 2017 NBA Draft, so find out when the event happens, how to watch and more!

When is the 2017 NBA Draft and how can you watch it? With the NBA Finals over, all eyes in the basketball world will turn towards the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 22. That’s where the next round of basketball superstars will be picked during the 2017 NBA Draft. The event, which will see hopefuls like Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Jayson Tatum see if they’ll get picked to join the NBA, will happen at 7:00 PM ET. Sports fans can watch it on ESPN, and HollywoodLife.com will have all the live stream info so you don’t miss it.

Who gets the No. 1 draft pick? The Philadelphia 76ers will get the first pick for the second year in a row, thanks to a massive trade with the Boston Celtics. Boston, who won the No. 1 draft pick during the 2017 NBA Draft lottery, traded the pick to Philly for the 2017 No. 3 pick, plus either a first-round pick in 2018 and 2019, according to NBA.com. If the Lakers hold a pick between No. 2 and No. 5 during the 2018 Draft, that goes to Boston. If not, then Boston gets one of Philly’s first-round picks in the 2019 draft.

What’s the First Round draft order? The first round will go as follows: 1. Philadelphia 76ers 2. Los Angeles Lakers 3. Boston Celtics 4. Phoenix Suns 5. Sacramento Kings (from 76ers) 6. Orlando Magic 7. Minnesota Timberwolves 8. New York Knicks 9. Dallas Mavericks 10. Sacramento Kings (from Pelicans) 11. Charlotte Hornets 12. Detroit Pistons 13. Denver Nuggets 14. Miami Heat 15. Portland Trail Blazers 16. Chicago Bulls 17. Milwaukee Bucks 18. Indiana Pacers 19. Atlanta Hawks 20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies) 21. Oklahoma City Thunder 22. Brooklyn Nets (from Wizards) 23. Toronto Raptors (from Clippers) 24. Utah Jazz 25. Orlando Magic (from Raptors) 26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cavaliers) 27. Brooklyn Nets (from Celtics) 28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Rockets) 29. San Antonio Spurs 30. Utah Jazz (from Warriors)

Who will be the No. 1 2017 NBA Draft Pick? Everyone expects Markelle to go to the 76ers, as he’s considered the best guard prospect to hit the draft since Kyrie Irving, 25, according to SB Nation. Along with 2016 NBA Draft No. 1 pick Ben Simmons, 20, and possible Rookie of the Year Joel Embiid, 23, the 76ers might be a major threat in the future. As for the rest of the draft, many expect Lonzo Ball to fulfill his father’s prediction, as LaVar Ball, 48, has said that his son will be a Laker. Will it happen or will the Lakers break Lonzo’s (and Lavar’s) heart? Fans will have to tune in on June 22 to find out.

