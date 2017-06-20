How You Can Protect Your Hair From Sun Damage This Summer: Amber Fillerup’s Tips

You must protect your hair from sun damage this summer & Amber Fillerup Clark of Barefoot Blonde, gave us amazing tips on what you need to do to have fun in the sun!

Now that summer is officially here, it’s time to be prepared for absolutely anything. Aside from using sunscreen and SPF to keep your skin protected from the sun, you can’t forget about your hair! Amber Fillerup Clark of Barefoot Blonde and Barefoot Blonde Hair gave amazing tips on how you can beat the heat this summer and protect your hair from sun damage!

1. Leave-in-Conditioner –

“Put in a leave in conditioner before taking a dip. Obviously chlorine is horrible for your hair, so if you are going swimming in a chlorine pool it’s best to get your hair wet before going in and IF possible also apply conditioner! Your hair is like a sponge so if you go straight into pool water it will suck it all up, but if you put pure water on beforehand it will get MUCH less chlorine in your hair.”

2. Wear hats! –

“This one is kind of obvious but I always forget to throw one on and it’s probably the simplest and quickest solution when wanting to keep your hair healthy in the sun.”

3. Use a spray for your hair that has SPF –

“Ion has a really good sun protector you can spritz on your hair before you go out in the sun all day. It will really help keep your hair from drying out and it will keep it nice and soft!”

4. Use a deep conditioner after you get out of the sun. –

“This is another thing I am very consistent with and have seen it help my hair tenfold. I do a deep conditioner at least once a week. I wash my hair in the shower like normal and rinse the shampoo with hot water, then I get out and towel dry my hair and then apply the deep conditioner and go about my business for probably 20 minutes and then rinse with COOL water in the sink! If you are in a rush it’s better to do it in the shower for 5 minutes then not at all just make sure you rinse with as cool of water as you can handle! That will help seal the cuticle and keep all the good stuff inside. I swear by the Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask.”

What do you guys think of these tips? Will you try them out this summer?