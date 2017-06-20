Gwen Stefani ‘Wears The Pants’ In Blake Shelton Relationship: How She’s ‘Changed Him’

Blake Shelton may be a big, strapping guy, but it’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani who wears the pants in their relationship. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she calls the shots.

Gwen Stefani may be sweet and feminine, but make no mistake that she’s totally the boss when it comes to her relationship with Blake Shelton, 41. “Friends of both Blake and Gwen feel that she has changed him and has given him some structure and actually is the one in control when it comes to their relationship. She definitely wears the pants and he pretty much follows what she wants to do and he is totally cool with it,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Blake’s proven that her wish is his command in a number of situations, including getting him to go to Gwen’s beloved Disneyland with her even though he hates crowds. She also got him to ride on the rollercoasters there, which is an activity he admits he can’t stand.

“He sees Gwen not only as a romantic partner in his life but she kind of is a Mom to him as well. He really looks up to her and is happy that she is this kind of person in his life, it works for him,” our insider adds. The 47-year-old is mother to three boys Kingston, 11, Zuma, eight and Apollo, three, so she certainly knows how to handle the male species. Blake’s pretty much a big kid himself, so it’s only natural that her maternal instincts would kick in and always make sure he does what’s best for himself and their romance.