Chris Brown & Gucci Mane Drop Hot New Collaboration ‘Tone It Down’ — Listen
Chris Brown and Gucci Mane have teamed up for an epic new track called ‘Tone It Down,’ and you can listen to it here. Champagne, please!
Gucci Mane, 38, has dropped a new single called “Tone It Down” ft. Chris Brown, 28, and it’s hella good. Despite the track’s name, the two superstars sing and rap about all of life’s luxuries, like pulling up to the club in a helicopter, chugging champagne and snatching your girl. Anyway, it’s catchy. Chris takes care of the choruses, with Gucci coming in on the verses. Let’s hope there’s a music video soon! Listen to the song, which dropped today, June 20, above.
Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Tone It Down:”
Tone that sh*t down
Weak n*gga, ball like this
Tone that sh*t down (oh why)
Tell me who gon’ ball like this
Tone that sh*t down
Weak n*gga, ball like this
Tone that sh*t down
Tell me who gon’ ball like this
Huh, pull up, fros up, with the door up
Chopper in the club, I don’t care who show up
Watch lookin’ like a glow up, when I throw up
East Side pour the Crys’ wrote why I grow up
Hold up, lil homie tone it down
‘Cause the jewelry that you rockin’ is for kids, I’m a grown up
Sat courtside right next to the owner
Lookin’ so good, make his wife pick her phone up
Big gold boulders, in my Rollie
Look like real flesh, make you wanna pick a stone up
If everybody got a watch like that
Then why would I want that watch? I’m a loaner
Got that car ‘fore I got it, now I really don’t wanna
You never seen a nigga glow up like this
Not a nigga that was trappin’ on a corner
