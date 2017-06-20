Chris Brown and Gucci Mane have teamed up for an epic new track called ‘Tone It Down,’ and you can listen to it here. Champagne, please!

Gucci Mane, 38, has dropped a new single called “Tone It Down” ft. Chris Brown, 28, and it’s hella good. Despite the track’s name, the two superstars sing and rap about all of life’s luxuries, like pulling up to the club in a helicopter, chugging champagne and snatching your girl. Anyway, it’s catchy. Chris takes care of the choruses, with Gucci coming in on the verses. Let’s hope there’s a music video soon! Listen to the song, which dropped today, June 20, above.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Tone It Down:”

Tone that sh*t down

Weak n*gga, ball like this

Tone that sh*t down (oh why)

Tell me who gon’ ball like this

Tone that sh*t down

Weak n*gga, ball like this

Tone that sh*t down

Tell me who gon’ ball like this Huh, pull up, fros up, with the door up

Chopper in the club, I don’t care who show up

Watch lookin’ like a glow up, when I throw up

East Side pour the Crys’ wrote why I grow up

Hold up, lil homie tone it down

‘Cause the jewelry that you rockin’ is for kids, I’m a grown up

Sat courtside right next to the owner

Lookin’ so good, make his wife pick her phone up

Big gold boulders, in my Rollie

Look like real flesh, make you wanna pick a stone up

If everybody got a watch like that

Then why would I want that watch? I’m a loaner Got that car ‘fore I got it, now I really don’t wanna

You never seen a nigga glow up like this

Not a nigga that was trappin’ on a corner

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new track? Tell us if you love it!