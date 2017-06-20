‘Grey’s Anatomy’: A Former Series Regular Is Returning For Season 14

OMG! We’re so excited. An old ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ favorite is coming back for a guest arc on the upcoming 14th season, a new report claims. Find out who’s returning, here!

Get ready, Grey’s Anatomy fans, because Kim Raver is set to reprise her role as Dr. Teddy Altman when Season 14 premieres in the fall, our sister site Deadline reports. As you’ll recall, Kim was a series regular on the ABC medical drama during Seasons 6-8. When we last saw Teddy, she was fired from Seattle Grace by Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in the Season 8 finale. But it wasn’t because she was terrible at her job as the head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital. Instead, it was so she would take her dream job as Chief at the United States Army Medical Command. Owen was just helping her do what she was too scared to do on her own.

Teddy was also mentioned in the Season 13 finale, when she confirmed to Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) that Owen’s sister/Nathan’s (Martin Henderson) ex Dr. Megan Hunt had been found alive, 10 years after an Army helicopter disappearance. Obviously, she will likely return to Grey’s Anatomy to take part in that ongoing storyline. Let’s just hope she doesn’t put the moves on her one-time crush, Owen, as he’s now married to Amelia.

Interestingly, Kim Raver, who once starred on 24, just signed on for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan where she also will be playing a doctor. So Kim certainly has her plate full right now, but we’re happy she found some time to return to Grey’s Anatomy! It’s always nice having a former series regular return to the show.

