George Clooney Would ‘Lay Down His Life’ For The Twins: His Love Is ‘Overwhelming’

For a man who once swore off ever marrying or having kids, George Clooney is relishing his brand new twins with wife Amal. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s overwhelmed with love for the babies.

Proud papa! George Clooney may be late to the fatherhood game at 56-years-old, but the first time dad has found out that there is no love as precious as that between a parent and child. “George says the biggest thing he’s learned since becoming a father is the absolute joy and wonder of unconditional love. Obviously, he’s loved, and continues to love, many people in his life — with Amal being his greatest love, and his soul mate. But the twins’ birth has taken it to a whole new level,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Wife Amal, 39, gave birth to a healthy son and daughter Alexander and Ella back on June 6, and the actor is over the moon about his new family.

“George would seriously lay down his life in a heartbeat for Alexander and Ella, and even now, when he looks at them snuggled up, he is overcome with emotion and brought to the verge of tears. George feels this overwhelming sense of comfort and joy whenever he holds the twins, and he can seriously spend hours just watching them sleep. When George talks about the twins he always has this huge beaming smile, and even sounds a little choked-up at times,” our insider continues.

“He and Amal have definitely become even closer since the birth, and they were crazy in love before! But now is a whole different ballgame. Amal has given George the most precious gift in the world, and for that alone, he will be indebted and devoted to her for the rest of his life,” our source adds. For years the superstar was Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor, who proudly said he never planned to marry or have children. That all changed as soon as he met the gorgeous London-based human rights attorney. He knew he hit the jackpot with her and they wed in a romanic Sept. 2014 Italian ceremony. Now these two have put their amazing gene pools together to create two beautiful babies!

HollywoodLifers, do you like the names of their twins? Or are Ella and Alexander too boring for you?