War is coming to ‘Game of Thrones.’ New footage released by HBO Espana reveals glimpses of the Targaryen and Lannister armies going head-to-head, Dany at Dragonstone, and so much more!

Game of Thrones season 7 is going to be action-packed. This brand-new footage features what appears to be the Lannister and Targaryen armies charging into battl. There’s a behind-the-scenes moments of Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) about to take down a Lannister foe, an Unsullied soldier falling from a battlement, and a Lannister flag rolling down a wall. Will House Lannister or House Targaryen win at the end of the day?

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) opens the doors to Dragonstone in the footage as well, and it looks like she goes exploring in a cave. Is she underneath Dragonstone looking for Dragonglass or possibly underneath Casterly Rock? One Redditor theorizes that Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) may be the key to Cersei’s (Lena Headey) downfall because he was put in charge of all the drains and sewers of Casterly Rock when he was younger. Tyrion told Varys (Conleth Hill) that back in season 2. If the Lannister and Targaryen armies are fighting for Casterly Rock, then Daenerys and Tyrion may just have a leg up on Cersei.

Elsewhere in the footage, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), a.k.a. Jaehaerys Targaryen, addresses a group of people after he’s named King of the North. “Yesterday’s wars don’t matter, the North needs to band together,” he tells the men. Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) are also seeing fighting or possibly training.

This video is getting up so pumped for the new season. This new footage has given us the best tease of what’s to come in the upcoming episodes since the Game of Thrones season 7 trailer. The new season, which will consist of 7 episodes, will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think season 7 will be the best season yet? Let us know!