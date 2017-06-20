How This New Dating App Is Shutting Down Ghosting One Swipe At A Time

Using dating apps is sometimes the literal worst. There’s a lot of duds out there, and then the ones you think are great end up ghosting! A new dating app is promising a ‘No Flakes’ policy to stop the drama. Would you dare to try it?

If you’re like a lot of us and are tired of the constant swiping and messaging, only to never actually go on the date with the person you’ve wasted so much time pursuing, a new app is trying to stop the misery. First dating app takes a definitely unique approach to the online dating game, and it’s kind of divided the people of the internet. The best feature of the app is the “No Flakes” policy. If you ghost the person you’ve set up a date with, then you’re straight up banned from the app! No excuses, no backsies. Sorry, guys!

But here comes the controversy: the app eliminates messaging with the other person altogether. Users pick the person they’re interested in, and if they’re interested, too, then it’s straight to the first date. Seriously. The premise is pretty simple. You make a profile, and scroll through the app to look for potential dates who want to do specific activities.

For example, the eligible bachelors or bachelorettes may want someone to join them for sushi, or drinks at their favorite bar, or maybe even to go bowling. Hey, you never know! You can also set up dates of your own and wait for the requests to roll in. Serial no-showers, this isn’t the app for you. First employs a two strikes, you’re out policy regarding ghosting. The first time you bailer, the app marks you down, the second time it happens, you’re locked out of your account. You better be 100% sure you want to go out with this person before you commit to the date!

App creator Truman Kain, 25, told Mashable that the goal of the app is”getting you off of your phone and onto the date.” The app doesn’t even let you see the other person’s contact info, so there’s no chance to text them right before the date with some excuse. However, you have the ability to reverse a mistake if you clicked on the wrong person up to four hours before the meeting time. They’re not that cruel!

Some people view the premise of the app as a bit dangerous. Many women give their friends their date’s contact info before meeting them in case something goes wrong. There’s nothing now except the date’s picture, name, and where you were supposed to meet them. There’s also no way to know if this person is a total weirdo. How many times have you talked to someone on Tinder and realized that they’re a major creep? Now you have no choice but to find that out in person. “Introducing the new dating app, First: Get murdered now, ask questions later,” someone joked on Twitter. “This is how you get killed,” tweeted another.

HollywoodLifers, would you try the First dating app? Let us know!