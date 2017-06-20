15 Minute At-Home Workout From Celeb Trainer, Michael Blauner: Get In Tip-Top Shape For Summer
Just in time for summer, celeb trainer, Michael Blauner, shared his fitness tips on how you can get in great shape for summer. You won’t believe how easy his 15-minute workout is & you can try it out at home!
Celebrity trainer, Michael Blauner, shared his tips on how you can get in tip-top shape for summer with just one simple and easy 15-minute workout. Plus, he shared his expert tips on eating healthy and adjusting your diet. Not only is his go-to workout only 15 minutes, the best part is you can do it in the comfort of your own home! Some of his diet and nutrition tips are:
– “Drink a lot of water .. Sounds cliche but super-effective.”
– “Eat as much fruit and vegetables as possible , I’ve never seen anyone gain weight from eating fruit and veggies. Conversely it’s not eating them that leads to weight gain!”
– “Keep very limited your starchy foods with dinner and the evening.”
– “Protein protein protein.. Try to have 3 good servings a day.”
Here is Michael’s workout for when “you’re limited on time and want to spend the least amount of time daily to get into great shape:”
1. “Create a circuit of 6 exercises that you can do in one spot with maybe a couple pair of Dumbbells and a Medicine Ball.”
2. “Start with 30-60 seconds of jumping jacks.”
3. “Do a set of about 20 squats ( hold Dumbbells for added work!)”
4. “Move into a set of lunges @10-15 each leg.”
5. “Dive down for a set of push-ups .. As many as possible .If you can’t do full push-ups do the on your knees.”
6. “Grab a pair of Dumbbells and do bicep curls that convert to a shoulder press!!”
7. “Use the Medicine Ball for torso twists( take ball to your knee then cross your body and raise it in the air. Each side @10 x
— Repeat this circuit 3 times!