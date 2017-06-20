Drake Caught ‘Flirting’ With Bella Hadid ‘All Night’ At Hollywood Hotspot — But Are They Dating?

How could Drake resist when he saw beautiful Bella Hadid partying at the same club he was in Hollywood? Drake was flirting with her, but are they actually dating? We’ve learned the truth, EXCLUSIVELY!

If you’ve already picked out your couple name for Drake, 30, and Bella Hadid, you might want to put it on the back burner. The notorious bachelor was flirting all night with the 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid at the Nice Guy on June 20, and though they reportedly left together, their flirting never went anywhere. It was just a little fun between two extremely attractive celebrities! After a string of high-profile relationships, Drake’s not ready to be tied down again just yet, and it seems like Bella isn’t either.

“Drake is a player and he hits on women constantly. He rarely denies it and often gloats about it when he does try to hook up with women,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is not a one girl guy and though he was flirting with Bella all night, it wasn’t a date. She didn’t receive any advances from Drake to take it to another level nor did she try to do anything with Drake. They both think that they are very attractive but dating or hooking up is not something that is happening right now. They are just friends.”

Tongues started wagging when Bella and Drake were spotted leaving the club that fateful night. While they exited separately, they both hopped into one of Drake’s cars, according to SplashNews. As in, separate cars in the same entourage! Bella left through the front door and slid in an SUV, while Drake exited through the back and drove off in a sports car. It wasn’t clear if they were going to the same destination, or if Drake was just being a pal and getting Bella home safely. It seems like the latter! What a gentleman.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and Bella should date? Let us know!