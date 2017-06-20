Drake Bell Is ‘Mystified’ By Josh Peck Wedding Snub: ‘Thought They Were Still Buddies’

Poor Drake Bell is truly flabbergasted that his lifelong buddy Josh Peck snubbed him for a wedding invite. The saddest part? He really thought they were friends!

It happens to the everyone: old friends fall out of touch. However, Drake Bell, 30, didn’t think that had happened with his Drake and Josh co-star Josh Peck, 30. He thought after all of the years they spent playing brothers, that they built a bond that would last. That’s why he was so devastated to find out that Josh got married on June 17, and he wasn’t invited! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why it was so unexpected.

“Drake is mystified as to why he didn’t get invited to the wedding, he’s truly shocked,” the Drake insider explained. “He and Josh have had fallouts over the years, and they’ve always been super competitive, but he thought they were still buddies.” Drake just doesn’t think it makes sense, because even just a few days before the wedding Josh was showing Drake love. “Only two weeks ago Josh posted a funny throwback pic of the two of them on set together from back in the day, and Drake retweeted it, so he really doesn’t get what he’s supposed to have done.”

So, why wouldn’t Drake be invited to Josh’s wedding? “Drake suspects that Josh just wants to put his child star days behind him, and that he doesn’t want Drake around him because he’s a constant reminder,” said the insider. “But then he goes and posts that pic of them! So it makes zero sense! However, Josh likes to boast about all the ‘serious’ acting work he’s done, and is doing, and constantly name checks Sir Ben Kingsley. So Drake thinks it has to be about Josh not wanting to have him around to remind folks of the old, ‘embarrassing’ days.” Well, that’s super sad if it’s the case! But, you know, it could also be that Drake isn’t shy about starting drama, and went out of his way to publicly shame Josh for the snub.

