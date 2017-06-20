Dolce & Gabbana Will ‘Never’ Work With Miley Cyrus’ Brother, Braison, After Instagram War

The fued continues! Although Miley Cyrus’ younger brother, Braison Cyrus, JUST made his modeling debut in the Dolce & Gabbana show, Stefano Gabbana vowed to ‘never’ work with the up-and-coming star again.

The bad blood between Miley Cyrus, 24, and Stefano Gabbana doesn’t look like it’s going to die down anytime soon — especially since now the designer is taking it a step further, vowing to “never” work with Miley’s little brother, Braison Cyrus, 23, ever again. “For your stupid comment never more work with him,” Stefano posted in a follow-up comment that has since been deleted.

It all started when Miley posted a congratulatory post in honor of her brother, Braison Cyrus‘, modeling debut in the brand’s show, while also acknowledging their different political views. “Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It’s never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

Stefano Gabbana, half of the Dolce & Gabbana design duo, took the comment personally. “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant.

We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️.”

Although Miley didn’t fire back, the designer clearly wasn’t done, taking to the comments section to add in a scathing threat: “For your stupid comment never more work with him.” The reply echoes the sentiments the fashion house continues to spread to any naysayers who don’t agree with their decision to dress First Lady Melania Trump. In fact, the brand even launched a campaign poking fun at their haters with their #Boycott Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt — and it looks like the brand is now boycotting the Cyrus fam.

Despite all the drama, Braison, (who is signed to Wilhelmina Models and is planning to release music later this year), has remained silent and stayed out of the feud between his sister and the designer.

What do you think of Stefano’s scathing message? Is it fair to Braison?