DJ Khaled Fires Back After Criticism Of EDC Performance: I Was ‘Sabotaged’

Fans booed DJ Khaled off the stage at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Vegas this weekend, and now, he’s explaining why his performance was so disappointing. He refuses to take any blame, though — here’s why!

DJ Khaled was slated for an hour-long set at EDC, but he was super late getting onstage, and then only performed for less than 20 minutes! Aside from that, the performance was incredibly lackluster, and fans were not feeling it. However, Khaled claims the disappointing set had nothing to do with him. “They cut my time short and they had me back stage for a hour and half and the sound kept breaking,” he wrote on Instagram June 19. “Then I heard my fans and I said I’m go out even if the sound cuts off and even if they cut my time short. I’m here for my fans even if the sound man and promoter don’t have there [sic] stuff together.”

From there, he posted another video of his set to Instagram, and placed further blame on the festival for not getting things right. “They tried to sabotage my sound so many times,” he ranted. “THEY could not get the sound right on my set and I still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work they want [to] cut my set short but I still rep for my people anyone else would walk off stage.. i knew my California and Vegas fans was in the building..THEY DONT WANT US TO WIN SO WE WIN MORE.” He went on to add that he “forgives” the production team for everything that went wrong.

Khaled faced similar criticism after his Coachella performance in April — that time, his sound was once again messed up, and his performance went over the allotted time he was scheduled for. Luckily, there was a WHOLE lot of other music to enjoy at both festivals, so fans still got their fill!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of DJ Khaled’s explanation for his performance?