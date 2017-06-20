DeMario Jackson May Return To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ After Sex Scandal

The decision is…no decision — yet! DeMario Jackson, 30, went through a traumatizing ordeal on the first night of filming on Bachelor in Paradise, accused of having nonconsensual sex with costar Corinne Olympios, 25, in the resort’s pool. Warner Bros. has concluded its investigation into the incident, and has determined that DeMario’s innocent of any wrongdoing — and that the show must go on! Now that Bachelor in Paradise will resume filming, DeMario has to decide whether or not he wants to return to the resort.

“Although Warner Bros. has put the issue to rest, DeMario is still struggling with the emotional trauma he suffered from this whole scandal,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Having his name dragged through the mud with this kind of accusation was heartbreaking. Fortunately he had his family and good friends to lean on during this difficult time.

“There is still a possibility DeMario will return. He is still interested in doing the show and ABC is interested in bringing him back, but no deal has been made yet. It really comes down to if DeMario feels comfortable being back in that environment. Does he feel safe. If he believes he will be in a safe place he will do it. He would love for fans to get to see the real DeMario and realize he’s not a bad guy.”

It’s completely understandable that DeMario would have his reservations about returning to BIP. DeMario is seeking the help from a therapist to deal with the trauma of the investigation, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. He’s stressed, depressed, and has moved back home to get more support from his family. He said that he’s also lost his job because of the BIP scandal. We’re waiting anxiously to hear if he’ll be back on BIP!

HollywoodLifers, do you think DeMario will return to Bachelor in Paradise? Let us know!