DeMario Jackson’s ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Co-Stars Begging Him To Return

Now that ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ will resume filming soon, cast members are hoping DeMario Jackson will return to the series. He’s allegedly been asked to come back, despite his controversial hookup with Corinne, but he hasn’t made a decision yet.

“All of DeMario [Jackson]’s Bachelor in Paradise co-stars want him to return to the show. A bunch have been blowing up his phone to convince him to come back. They really want him to get back out there and show everyone what a great guy he is with a huge heart. The show wouldn’t be complete without him back on it. It’s the right thing to do,” a source close to DeMario tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

After being accused of having nonconsensual sex with costar Corinne Olympios, 25, during the first day of filming Season 4, Warner Bros. concluded its investigation into the incident on June 20, and it was determined that DeMario is innocent of any wrongdoing. We recently learned ABC is very interested in bringing him back when filming resumes, but DeMario himself has yet to make a decision. It’s nice to hear, however, that his co-stars are trying to rally around him and get him to come back.

“He is still interested in doing the show and ABC is interested in bringing him back, but no deal has been made yet. It really comes down to if DeMario feels comfortable being back in that environment. Does he feel safe. If he believes he will be in a safe place he will do it. He would love for fans to get to see the real DeMario and realize he’s not a bad guy,” our source added.

