Daniel Day-Lewis Retires From Acting: The 5 Most Jaw Dropping Performances Of His Career

Daniel Day-Lewis is calling it quits on his brilliant acting career. We’ve got five of his most memorable performances that show how he is film’s G.O.A.T.

This is seriously gut-wrenching! Daniel Day-Lewis has decided to retire from acting after decades of giving us some of the most memorable screen performances in movie history. The 60-year-old’s publicist broke the news to our sister site Variety, announcing “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.” He didn’t provide a reason behind why he has decided to step away from his brilliant career, but the method actor has long been known to put such a grueling effort into his performances that maybe he just had enough.

He’s the only star to win three Oscars — all for Best Actor — and was notoriously picky in his choice of roles. He would go years between parts and when he did settle on a film, he would go all out for the part. Daniel was known to stay in character for the length of a production, even when cameras weren’t rolling. While it was worth it for audiences, it was hard on the him and his co-stars. Here’s a look at five of his most memorable performances.

Daniel won his second Oscar for playing cold-blooded oilman Daniel Plainview in 2007’s There Will Be Blood. In the infamous “Milkshake” bowling alley scene where he eventually bludgeons Paul Dano‘s Eli, the co-star recalled, “The balls start flying, and I realize Daniel s is getting into it. Then a ball bounces up and hits me in the leg. And I am thinking, OK, those are heavy. This is getting serious. I better duck.”

The Englishman’s portrayal of President Abraham Lincoln in 2012 earned Daniel his third Oscar. He was so committed to the role that he spent a year of preparation by reading books about our 16th president. He remained in character as Honest Abe throughout the production, and people were instructed off-set to call him Mr. President. Talk about commitment!

Director Martin Scorcese managed to get Daniel out of a five year acting hiatus in 2002 for Gangs of New York. For his role as crime boss and politician Bill “The Butcher” Cutting, he actually trained has a butcher to know how to handle a cleaver and knives. He even caught pneumonia for refusing to wear a modern warm jacket during production, choosing to only wear what was available in 1862 when the film was set.

Daniel won his first Oscar for 1989’s My Left Foot playing Christy Brown, an Irish artist with cerebral palsy who was able to paint using only his left foot. He stayed in a wheelchair during the entire production and even had crew members feed him by hand.

For 1993’s In the Name of the Father, Daniel lost 50 pounds to play Gerry Conlon, a man wrongfully imprisoned for an IRA bombing. He lost 50 pounds for the role and spent several nights in a cold cement jail cell without food or water to prepare him for the now legendary interrogation scene.

