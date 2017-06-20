No Cristiano Ronaldo At The US ‘El Clasico?’ Why The Real Madrid Star Might Miss It

‘El Clasico’ is the biggest game in soccer, and the showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona is coming to America. However, Cristiano Ronaldo might sit the July 29 match out and it all because of his tax fraud case!

Sorry, America, but you might be denied the chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, go head-to-head against Lionel Messi, 29, in another exciting edition of El Clasico. Real Madrid and Barcelona will play in El Clasico Miami on July 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, all part of the 2017 International Champions Cup. Yet, there’s a chance Ronaldo might not even be in the country for this match, as he’s due to appear in a Spanish court on July 31. Cristiano will be required to testify in his tax fraud case, according to ESPN, which puts his appearance in El Clasico in question.

Granted, Ronaldo could play in El Clasico Miami, hop on a plane and make it in time to appear in the Pozuelo de Alarcon court to give his side of the story. However, if he needs to spend a day with his lawyers to go over any last-minute details, he might sit out the match. Cristiano may even miss Real’s match against the MLS All-Stars. That showdown will happen in Chicago’s Soldier Field on Aug. 2, and if Ronaldo’s still in Spain at that time, he’ll miss out taking on the best of the MLS.

If Cristiano is forced to miss these last two US dates, Americans will have to travel to California if they want to get a glimpse of the man considered the greatest soccer player in the world. Real takes on Manchester United in Santa Clara on June 23, before heading to Los Angeles to meet Manchester City in the Memorial Coliseum. Currently, Ronaldo’s in Russia, playing with team Portugal in the Confederations Cup. The tournament wraps up on July 3, just two weeks before the ICC kicks off.

Of course, Cristiano won’t be playing any of the International Champions Cup matches if he’s no longer part of Real Madrid. After a Spanish prosecutor accused Cristiano of defrauding the tax office of €14.7 million, Cristiano was ready to leave Spain (and Real Madrid) in his rear-view. Cristiano is “outraged” and feels he’s a “victim of persecution,” a source close to the star told HollywoodLife.com. Ronaldo has told the club that he’s fed up with Spain and is ready to say “adios” to Los Blancos.

It’s possible the USA is going to see a lot of Cristiano Ronaldo. Major League Soccer’s newest expansion team, the Los Angles Football Club, is willing to shell out the big bucks to acquire Ronaldo. LAFC wants to blow the LA Galaxy “out of the water,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com so they’re ready to offer Ronaldo a massive deal at a moment’s notice.

