Corinne Olympios ‘Shocked’ By Warner Brothers Decision To Continue Filming ‘BiP’

It’s on! ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ will resume production and that isn’t sitting well with Corinne Olympios, who was at the heart of the show’s sex scandal. We have EXCLUSIVE details on how upset she is.

The news that Bachelor in Paradise will resume shooting its fourth season is a total blow to Corinne Olympios. The 24-year-old claimed she was the victim of sexual misconduct involving fellow contestant DeMario Jackson, 30. Now that Warner Brothers has decided that nothing criminal went down, she’s beside herself with anger. “Corinne was absolutely shocked by the news that the studio has determined she was not sexually assaulted in Mexico. She feels she is absolutely the victim in the situation and she can not believe how anyone could judge it any other way. She is shocked, saddened and disappointed. Corinne is determined to seek justice over the incident in Mexico and feels insulted by the conclusion by the studio,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

A show producer who is also Corinne’s best pal claimed that she saw video of a scene involving the Miami native and DeMario where she seemed so drunk that she couldn’t give consent to him orally pleasuring her. In a statement released on June 20, BiP‘s production company Warner Brothers said, “Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Now that the cast is about to reassemble down in Mexico and get back to shooting season four of the hit ABC reality series, Corinne doesn’t want anything to do with the show. “There is no way she would consider returning to film BiP because she is still recovering from the very dramatic situation. If the producers invite her back, Corinne feels like her heart simply is not in it anymore and she does not feel comfortable enough to even consider a return to the show,” our insider adds. Wise move, as DeMario is contemplating returning to the show now that he’s been vindicated in the scandal and fellow cast members are begging the charming former executive recruiter to come back to paradise.

