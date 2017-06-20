Corinne Olympios’ Lawyer Continuing Separate Investigation Into ‘BIP’ Scandal

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ is finally filming again. While fans are thrilled, Corinne Olympios is not satisfied with the Warner Bros investigation. On June 20, her lawyer revealed that they will continue looking into the incident on their own.

We were pleasantly surprised to learn that there will, in fact, be a season of Bachelor In Paradise this summer. However, Corinne Olympios, 25, isn’t ready to go down without a fight! She insists that she was taken advantage of while drunk on set. Now, her lawyer Marty Singer is taking matters into his own hands. Warner Bros cleared ABC to start filming again, but Marty and Corinne are gearing up for an investigation of their own. See pics of Corinne.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set,” wrote Marty in a statement. “It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone. It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.” Interesting!

The reports coming out of the BIP set are both confusing and conflicting. Some contestants, like Jasmine Goode, claim that Corinne was the one throwing herself at guys. But multiple producers have come forward to say that Corinne was way too drunk to consent and no one stopped filming to help her. WB says they will not release the tape “out of respect,” so we may never know for sure.

