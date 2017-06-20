Colton Haynes Joins ‘American Horror Story’ For Season 7

Make way for a new scary face! Colton Haynes proudly announced he is joining the cast of ‘American Horror Story’ for its highly-anticipated seventh season on June 20. See his post here!

Colton Haynes, 28, took to Instagram on June 20 to announce that he is officially joining the seventh season of Ryan Murphy‘s FX anthology series, American Horror Story. The hunky actor posted a headshot of himself with a mouth stained of fake blood and added the caption “American Horror Story Season 7…Already feels like home :) So excited @mrrpmurphy.” Colton will be a new cast member along with Billie Lourd, 24, and Billy Eichner, 38. Ryan’s been known to add the hottest stars to his highly successful series and Colton is no exception! See some of the best moments of American Horror Story Season 6 here!

Colton’s also no stranger to television with a twist. He’s appeared on MTV’s Teen Wolf and The CW’s Arrow, so it’s very likely his addition to American Horror Story will be nothing short of fantastic. The popular series first premiered in 2011 and its unique miniseries seasons with plot elements that are sometimes inspired by true events set it apart from other shows with a similar theme. This isn’t the first time Colton’s worked with Ryan either. He appeared in a few episodes of Fox’s Scream Queens.

It seems life has been going pretty great for the talented star. In addition to gaining a new role with Ryan’s show, Colton also gained a fiance in Mar. 2017. He announced that he accepted his boyfriend Jeff Leatham‘s marriage proposal and although the sweet couple only dated a few months before the big moment, they seem very much in love. Colton made headlines when he came out as gay in a May 2016 interview and was instantly met with a load of support from his fans on social media. We have a feeling he’ll be met with that exact same response for his exciting new job. Congrats, Colton!

