Chord Overstreet has known Nina Dobrev for years, and in this exclusive podcast interview, he dishes on how she did him a very important favor before ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ended. LISTEN!

Chord Overstreet, who you know and love as Sam Evans on Glee, tells us in a new episode of the HollywoodLife podcast that it was sort of an accident that his song “Hold On” was featured in The Vampire Diaries finale! “I send a lot of my music to friends just to kind of get their take on it, and I sent it to my friend Nina Dobrev,” Chord explains. “She played it for them. Then she was like, ‘We’re actually filming the last episode of Vampire Diaries and [the creator] wants to use it in the last episode, would you be down with that?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Two weeks later, it was in the finale!” As you know, the whole song ends the episode. How awesome is that?! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO CHORD OVERSTREET’S HOLLYWOODLIFE PODCAST INTERVIEW.

As for Chord’s friendship with Nina, well, we want to switch places with him, because they’ve been buddies “forever,” as he says! “We just used to always go to the same events and she was friends with a couple of people on my show,” he tells us of his Glee days. “She would come by the set here and there, and I’ve just been friendly with her since we started the show. I think we originally met going down to Coachella. We all love going down there for the weekend. We went down there probably 2010, or 2011, and we’ve just been friends ever since.” Love it!

Finally, Chord explains the heart-wrenching inspiration behind “Hold On.” “It was kind of a bunch of different things were going on in my life at the time,” he shares. “I had kind of been through this tumultuous relationship that really…it was just a tornado of things, and on top of that I lost one of my best friends to addiction. The next day, the song just kind of came out. Both of those things merged into what the song was.” Tissues please!

Do you think it’s sweet that Nina did her pal a solid? Listen to the rest of Chord’s HollywoodLife podcast interview above!