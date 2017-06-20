Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Reveal Exciting Plans To Expand Their Family: It’s Def Happening

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici are one of our fav ‘Bachelor’ couples, and it looks like they’ll be expanding their fam in the near future! They told us exclusively they’re set on giving their son a sibling & we’re pumped!

Sean Lowe, 33, and Catherine Giudici, 31, LOVE being parents to Samuel Thomas Lowe, 10 months. So much so that they’re already planning on having another kid — and it’s sooner than you may think! Sitting down with the adorable couple, who found love on season 17 of The Bachelor, HollywoodLife.com was told EXCLUSIVELY that “yes,” they are looking forward to having more kids. “[We] don’t know the timing just yet,” Catherine told us while discussing her and Sean’s exciting partnership with Chase Marriott Rewards Credit Card. “Probably in the next year or two.”

While we wait for a second pregnancy announcement though, we have new milestones from baby Samuel to keep us occupied! “We are looking forward to him walking, but not really. It will be running more than walking I’m sure,” Catherine laughed when talking about all the new things Samuel has been up to. “Samuel is very present and engaging. He knows mama and dad. He just understands what is happening around him. He can’t communicate with us just yet, but we think we will hear his first word soon.” Aw!

And although Sean and Catherine have their hands full with an infant, they still manage to keep the romance very much alive in their relationship. Their secret? “You just have to love each other.” “We have been good on keeping the romance alive, but it’s intentional,” Catherine dished. “You have to put the work in on different phases of life. It’s about walking by each other and doing a butt grab, a kiss, or writing notes. Just having a flirty side even when you have sleepless nights and dirty diapers.”

The two even make date nights work — no matter how “simple” their dates may be. “We really like watching movies, so we’ll just usually watch a movie together,” Catherine said. “It’s something we can still do at home with having Samuel.” But when the two AREN’T at home, they enjoy a change of scenery and vacation time — which is why they decided to partner with Chase and Marriott. ” We love… to just recharge and get away from the normal routine,” Catherine explained.

“We partnered with the Marriott Rewards Credit Card from Chase, because it’s a great way to get travel in and to get the amazing amenities we got to experience when we did a staycation at The Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas. We brought Samuel and he played in the pool and we just hung out and ordered room service. It was a lot of fun.” Before they know it, they’ll be having TWO kids accompany them on vacation!

