Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Reveals Her Epic Plans For Reality TV Show

Well, how bow dah? ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl Danielle Bregoli is working on a reality TV show and she spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about her plans for the upcoming series!

In just a matter of months “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli, 14, has become one of the most famous (not to mention richest) preteen internet stars EVER. But there is still so much more she could do to pump up her celebrity status (and paycheck), including develop her own reality TV show. And it looks like Danielle is already one step ahead of the game because she has a series in the works as we speak! Danielle spoke with HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about her plans for a new reality TV show. Click here to see pics of Danielle.

“We’ve been meeting with a bunch of networks,” Danielle told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone has a different idea of what the show should be about, so we’re just taking our time to figure out where the show will fit best. Also doing other stuff that we want to finish so they can be worked into the show.” Well, how bow dah? Cash Me Outside Girl: The TV Show? Now we’d watch that every day, all day!

A reality TV show would definitely give Danielle’s fans something they’ve been craving ever since her epic guest appearance on Dr. Phil went viral — an inside look at her crazy life! But a show would do more for Danielle than just widen her fan base, which is already ginormous. The preteen is already pulling in a seven figure income and could be making $50k per appearance on her upcoming tour, her rep told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, but a reality TV show would insure that Danielle is sitting pretty for a long time to come.

The “Cash Me Outside” girl hasn’t gone crazy with her new income, though she recently used $90k of that cash stash to buy herself a Porsche Panamera 4s Hybrid. However, Danielle won’t even be able to drive it for another 10 months! Let’s all hope by then her show is ready to go, because we definitely want to see Danielle behind the wheel!

