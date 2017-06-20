Cara Maria & Darrell’s ‘Challenge’ Journey Just Came Full Circle & It Was Beautiful

Cara Maria and Darrell first met in 2010 on ‘Fresh Meat 2’ — and on June 20, they competed in the finals of ‘Champs V. Pros!’

MTV’s Champs V. Pros aired its finale on June 20 and proved that yes, the champs really are better at this game than the pros. The finals came down to Cara Maria and Darrell V. Wes and Camila V. Lindsey Jacobellis and Kam Wimbley. However, being the competition beasts they both are, Cara and Darrell took home the W, each winning $55,000 for their charities. Darrell was playing for March of Dimes while Cara Maria was playing for ASCPA.

However, many may not realize that this is a huge deal that they won together. Cara’s introduction to The Challenge was in 2010; she was 23 when she joined Fresh Meat II and was partnered with non other than, Darrell. However, the pair didn’t do so great and were actually the first team to get sent home. They have both, of course, gone on to prove themselves a ton, becoming fan favorites over the years. They also will both be on the next challenge, Dirty 30.

While the pro athletes didn’t win, they did hold their own week after week — and creator, Jon Murray said “never say never” when we asked if there was a possibility that they could show up again in a future challenge. They are part of the MTV family now.

“For years, People like Bill Simmons at ESPN has said, ‘The Challenge is America’s fifth great sport,'” Jon said when HollywoodLife.com exclusively sat down with him at the 2017 ATX TV Festival. “Champs V. Pros turned out really interesting — way better than I thought. The pros really got into it! Lolo [Jones] was incredible, Gus [Kenworthy] was amazing. I expected they would be a little more serious and focused on just the athletic nature of it, but no, they got into the gamesmanship, they got into the name calling, they got into it all. There was actually a really nice respect going both ways.”

In the end though, the champs came out on top! HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Darrell and Cara finally won together?