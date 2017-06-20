Cameron Dallas Goes On Emotional Twitter Rant: Hurt By Rumored GF Hailey Baldwin?

Did rumored couple Cameron Dallas and Hailey Baldwin have a falling out recently? They both shared some emotional tweets on June 20, and it has fans wondering if their alleged fling has flung. See for yourself!

Cameron Dallas, 22, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, — are you guys okay? The duo started posting some upset tweets on June 20, and fans are worried about them. The pair has been getting very close for the past several months. They went out for dinner at Craig’s in April, got flirty at a Met Ball after party in May, and attended a party together in June. They have yet to officially confirm a relationship, and now it seems that may never happen, judging by these bitter tweets.

First, Hailey tweeted late on June 19 “Does anybody really LIKE confrontation tho,” with a thinking emoji. Soon after, Cameron tweeted “heartless, but you made me that…” That’s not all. He also revealed that “trusting people really sucks sometimes” and “I don’t want to rush into if it’s too soon.” Hmm. In between, he also said “Imma flirt.” Of course, there’s no definite correlation between what Hailey and Cameron are saying, but the timing is odd.

Hailey has revealed that her relationship with Cameron is kind of sticky. He came with her to her recent Elle interview, and she said “He’s not my boyfriend yet. Technically, I’m single. It makes me so nervous, oh my God. I don’t want my mom to be like, ‘So…’ My parents know everything. I’ve cried to them and been like, ‘I don’t understand why he blah blah blah…’ And then my mom always says, ‘You need to show a lot of grace and be patient and forgiving.’ And then there’s my dad, who’s like, ‘You know he’s never going to change.'” Jeez!

I don't want to rush into if it's too soon — Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) June 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Hailey and Cameron are fighting, or are the tweets just a coincidence? Let us know!