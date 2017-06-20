Blue Ivy Helping Name Her Baby Twin Siblings: She Loves Being A Big Sister

Blue Ivy is the ultimate big sis. She’s only had siblings for about a week, but she’s already taking on some huge responsibilities with Beyonce and JAY-Z’s baby twins – like helping to name them!

Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, finally welcomed their two new bundles of joy into the world in early June, but they’re not the only people who are thrilled! 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter doesn’t mind losing her “only child” status. As a matter of fact, she’s LOVING her new position as Alpha Kid! She’s even helping her famous parents come up with names for the little ones. So sweet! See pics of little Blue Ivy, here.

“Blue Ivy is relishing the role as new big sister,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been keeping mommy company in the hospital and has even helped in the naming process of her new siblings.” So far, neither of the names or genders have been officially announced, though they’re thought to be a boy and a girl. “Blue is happy and can’t wait to take the new babies home to play with.” Awwww!

Unfortunately, it may be a while before the Carters can bring their new loved ones home. Multiple reports say that the babies are dealing with some minor health issues. Others claim that Bey gave birth prematurely. Whatever the problem, we don’t blame little Blue for being desperate to get her new siblings home so she can play with them. Hopefully the entire family will be safe, happy and healthy in their mansion soon.

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are to find out what Bey, Jay and Blue Ivy decided to