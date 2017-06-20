Beyonce ‘Singing Twins To Sleep’ As They Continue To Rest In West LA Hospital

While Beyonce and JAY-Z’s newborn twins remain hospitalized, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the superstar is using her gorgeous voice to sing them to sleep with sweet lullabies. We’ve got the details, here!

More than a week after their June 12 birth, Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s twins remain at UCLA Medical Center where they are still receiving care after reportedly being born prematurely. The 35-year-old singer has remained in the hospital by their side and is using her magical voice to sing lullabies to her babies. “Bey & Jay are handling the newborn’s challenges with grace and style. They have the best team of doctors and nurses in the world working round the clock to ensure the tiny babies have the best care. Beyonce is happy and feels secure knowing her little ones will be healthy and strong enough to go home soon. She has been singing the little ones to sleep and is totally in love with her new babies,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

According to TMZ the infants are “under the lights” in order to “normalize,” which likely means they have jaundice. The condition is common in preemies and is a liver issue that causes yellowing of a newborn baby’s skin and eyes. Lights help lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice. The site also said the twins came way ahead of their due date, so they’re being looked after while they continue to grow and become healthy enough to be released. In the meantime, we’re sure the sound of Bey’s gorgeous voice will help the babies thrive!

While it’s been widely reported that the couple welcomed a new son and daughter, Jay and Bey haven’t made any formal statements confirming that the children have arrived. “It was Beyonce’s decision to hold on making any formal announcement about their genders or names at least until they are ready to go home and Jay is cool with that. The new babies have brought the happy parents closer together than ever,” our insider adds. After their epic pregnancy announcement on Feb. 1, we’re sure that when the time is right the couple will share their happy news with the entire world.

