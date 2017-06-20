‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Preview: Hannah Slips Up & Flirts With Sexy Charter Guest

The Chief Stew is breaking all of the rules on tonight’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’! In this EXCLUSIVE clip, Hannah gets a little too cozy with a male guest on the ship! And, Bugsy thinks it’s totally ‘unacceptable’! Watch!

Hannah Ferrier, 30, throws the rule book off the ship on tonight’s episode of Below Deck Mediterranean… or at least that’s what it looks like in this EXCLUSIVE clip [below]! Things get wet and wild tonight, when a group of extremely good-looking guests hop in the jacuzzi on the charter. Hannah sends the crew members to bed, and she brings the guests a pitcher of Cosmopolitans. And, that’s when things get steamy!

“That man has a damn good body for 41,” Hannah says in the confessional about one of the guests. “And, is there anything really better than a 41-year-old, in a 21-year-old’s body, with a 70-year-old’s bank account?”, she continues with a smirk on her face. Oh, you know Hannah’s up to no good after that! Then, when the guests get out of the jacuzzi, the one who Hannah gushes over, calls her to have a drink! And, little does Hannah know, Bugsy is still nearby, cleaning up…

“Come on! Walk our here for a drink,” the man says to Hannah, who is completely smitten. Hannah — who knows that crew members, especially the Chief Stew, cannot flirt with charter guests — gives in when she says, “Okay, I’ll have a quick cigarette.” OMG. And, that’s when Bugsy throws some subtle shade in the confessional.

“I’ve never heard of a Chief Stewardess who flirts with the charter guests and it is completely unacceptable,” Bugsy says. She clearly looks pissed while she finishes all of the work. Hannah even alludes to the guest that she may “settle down soon,” and potentially give up her Chief Stew position! The clip ends when Bugsy admits [privately] that she’s “dumbfounded by this,” while she rolls her eyes. Uh-oh!

We’ll have to see what happens tonight when a brand new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo at 9 PM ET!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bugsy will confront Hannah?