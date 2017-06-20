New Pics
Bella Hadid & Drake Leave L.A. Hot Spot Together: New Couple Alert?

Drake And Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid and Drake were seen leaving 'The Nice Guy' bar separately but both in Drakes cars at 3:30am in West Hollywood, CA.Bella left from the front door in one of Drakes Escalades SUV's and at the same time Drake left from the back door in his Maybach.Pictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL1523505 200617 Picture by: SPW / Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
What’s going on here?! Bella Hadid and Drake partied together at The Nice Guy on June 19, and at the end of the night, she reportedly left in one of his cars. Do we have a new couple on our hands!?

Bella Hadid, 20, and Drake, 30, have officially sparked speculation that they could be dating! Both stars were photographed leaving L.A. hotspot, The Nice Guy, in the early hours of June 20, and although they exited separately, they reportedly both got into one of Drizzy’s vehicles to head home. While Bella left through the front door and climbed in the rapper’s SUV, he left through the back door and got into his Maybach, according to SplashNews. It’s unclear if these two went to the same destination after their departure — which was around 3:30 a.m., by the way — but either way, it definitely seems like they were at least spending time together inside.

The supermodel looked absolutely stunning for the night out, wearing light-wash, ripped jeans and a super revealing crop top, putting her incredible abs on full display. She paired the look with white heels and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, for an overall casual, but still sexy, look. Meanwhile, Drake hit the club in an all black ensemble, including a leather jacket that coordinated with the red and black colors of Bella’s crop top perfectly.

Interestingly, Drake is good friends with Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, 27, who hasn’t been shy about his new romance with Selena Gomez, 24. Actually, the guys just took the stage together at the end of May, when the 27-year-old brought Drake out for a performance of their duet “Crew Love.” Hm…this could be one awkward love triangle…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Drake make a cute couple? Do you think there’s anything going on between them?