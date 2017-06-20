Bella Hadid’s White Bra On Display Beneath Dangerously Short Crop Top: Will You Try It?

The extreme crop top trend is here to stay as Bella Hadid becomes the latest star to dare to bare in the revealing silhouette, serving up an eyeful of her lacy white bra in the process!

Bella Hadid, 20, looked ABS-olutely amazing as she stepped out at The Nice Guy in LA on June 19, where she put her amazing model figure on display, keeping the focus on her toned abs in her sexy outfit — there’s no denying the fact that she mastered the whole model-off-duty street-style game! While crop tops have been the silhouette of the summer for quite some time, Bella’s extreme take on the trend continues to usher in the rise of the extreme crop top — and it’s definitely a risky trend, as Bella wound up showing off her lacy white bra beneath her shirt as photographers snapped a photo of her getting into a car after she hung out with Drake inside the hotspot.

Although Bella’s white bra peeked out beneath the shirt, the major model was prepared to show off the lacy silhouette and rocked appropriate undergarments — had she been braless she definitely would’ve served up quite the eyeful. Although these daring tops may not be for everyone, the key to pulling off the trend is making sure you’re prepared — a lacy bra that can peek out beneath the silhouette is the perfect way to style it, and she totally mastered the sexy silhouette with her strategic styling. Since Lingerie-as-outerwear is everywhere we turn, an extreme crop top just might be the perfect way to show it off.

Bella isn’t the only gal loving this daring trend…in fact, Kylie Jenner is also a major fan of extreme crop topping, as she rocked a Harley Davidson pull-over that didn’t even reach below her neck! She also styled it flawlessly, pairing her “top” with a fitted tank top and jeans, serving up a more casual take on the trend.

Bella off-set the sexy, severely cropped silhouette with a pair of baggy, distressed Levi’s jeans — it was the perfect way to balance out the sexy top! A pair of pointy white pumps rounded out her look.

While the crop tops continue to just get tinier, we want to know what you think of the trend — would you dare to bare in an extreme crop top?