‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Officially Returning After Misconduct Allegations

It’s official — ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ will resume filming. Warner Bros. just announced that after halting production and sending the entire season four cast home, the show will be back. Read the full statement.

Here is the full statement from Warner Bros, obtained by HollywoodLife.com: “As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

An ABC spokesperson added, “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

On June 11, Bachelor in Paradise filming came to a shocking stop. “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. said in a statement at the time. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.” This was followed a reported sexual incident between Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, and sources claimed that two different producers filed complaints about whether or not Corinne was able to consent. Neither producer was actually present for the reported incident.

“The show absolutely values the primacy of consent and this instance it appears as though conduct allegedly occurred without the proper consent having been given,” an insider told People magazine, with a contestant admitting “[production] could have seen that she was drinking too much and that he was taking advantage. They could have stopped this before it got this far.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Bachelor in Paradise will return?