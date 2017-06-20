‘BIP’: DeMario Jackson Off The Hook — ‘No Misconduct Occured’

We’re finally getting the ‘BIP’ answers we’ve been waiting for! The investigation into the incident that occured with DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios has been completed and we have the results! Will the show return?

The alleged sexual assault scandal that halted Bachelor in Paradise filming [June 11] is no more! AND, the show will go on! As of June 20, the investigation into the incident involving DeMario Jackson, 30, and Corinne Olympios, 24, has been completed, according to an official statement from Warner Bros.

“Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed,” the statement, obtained by HollywoodLife.com, began. “The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.” The entertainment company admitted that their main priority is the safety of the cast and crew.

Warner bros also revealed that they will not release the footage from that night in the pool. “Bachelor Nation” fans, everywhere were shocked to find out that production on Paradise came to a screeching halt on June 11 due to “misconduct.” A producer reportedly filed a formal complaint that allegedly questioned whether Corinne was able to give consent to a hookup between her and DeMario. The pair allegedly engaged in a hookup in a pool on the show’s first night of filming.

Days after the news broke, both Corinne and DeMario hired high-power attorneys, which led fans to believe that the scandal was just getting started. Corinne released a statement, where she claimed to have no recollection of that night in the pool. And, DeMario spoke out as well. He said that it was “unfortunate” that his character was called into question with “false claims and malicious allegations.” Corinne and DeMario have yet to comment on the show’s latest news — the completion of the investigation and the show’s return to production.

Bachelor In Paradise was slated to premiere on August 8. However, it is unknown if that date will be pushed due to obvious production delays. Let us remind you that, ABC has never commented the situation whatsoever.

