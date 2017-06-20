A-Rod & JLo Look Like ‘A Perfect Match’ In Paris — They’ve Never Looked ‘So Comfortable’

We couldn’t be more envious of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s Paris vacay! HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a body language expert about the couple’s chemistry on their trip.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, have been enjoying a romantic trip to France and we have been living vicariously through the cute pics the A-list couple is posting to social media! While we have always loved JLo and A-Rod, we never felt like they were as amazing alone as they are together. And they definitely look happier in Paris than we have ever seen either of them look before! HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass regarding the power couple’s magical chemistry in Paris and their overall relationship.

“This is a perfect match,” Lillian said of the pop icon and the legendary baseball player. “They are both equal in the fame department, share a similar background and are totally comfortable with one another. They mirror one another’s body language, which means they are in sync and really like one another. He is very affectionate towards her and she is receptive. He is so relaxed and so at ease with her. In fact we have never before seen him so comfortable with someone and so relaxed.” Click here to see pics of Alex and Jennifer.

We couldn’t agree more! We know they are goofy together, based on the pic they posted of themselves “flipping the bird” while relaxing together in Paris. We know they are spontaneous when it comes to displaying their affection, based on the sneak attack kiss A-Rod planted on JLo during an interview. And we know they are serious about this relationship, based on the time they have spent getting to know each other’s children — the most important people in their lives. It really seems like they could be a perfect match.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JLo and A-Rod’s relationship? Do you think they really are a “perfect match”? Let us know below!