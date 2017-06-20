Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Are Total Couple Goals On Romantic Vacation — All The Pics

If you weren’t already convinced that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are THE most perfect couple, just take a look at these PDA-filled photos from their recent whirlwind trip to Paris!

It’s official: Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, are our new definition of #RelationshipGoals. The pair took their romance to Paris over the weekend, and upon returning, they took to social media to share the most adorable pics from the vacation. J.Lo adorably referred to the trip as #baecation on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, and had no problem flaunting her relationship with the former baseball star in the pics. In one shot, he has his arms wrapped around her waist and she’s clutching his hands tight while leaning against him and smiling for the camera. In another, they’re posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, and she’s looking at him lovingly while he jokingly makes a duck face. Click through the gallery above to see more romantic pics from the trip!

Unfortunately, the whirlwind vacay didn’t last long, because these two are just too busy! Right when he got back, A-Rod was back to doing press for his upcoming stint on Shark Tank. Aside from just talking about the show, he also made sure to gush about how great his love life is, too! “If you want to be together, you’re together,” he explained. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties. We’re really enjoying life. But she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.” WE. ARE. SWOONING.

These two only just got together earlier this year, but they definitely got serious very fast. At first, they tried to keep the relationship low-key, but now that it’s out there, they’re certainly not hiding any longer — and we are HERE for it!

