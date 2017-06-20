‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Blog: Epic Auditions Continue To Blow The Judges Away

More talented contestants take the stage to show off their skills on the June 20 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’! Follow along with the week 4 auditions and find out who the judges pick to move on in the competition here!

The first act of the night is a gospel choir called Greater Works, which has 44 members, all who have various jobs all over the country. Their powerful performance of “This Little Light Of Mine” brings all four judges, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, to their feet, and it’s no surprise when they get four ecstatic YES’s to move on in the competition. Next up is JayJay Phillips, a rock-n-roll keyboard player, who reveals he recently went through a “traumatic heartbreak.” He dedicates his performance to his ex, but unfortunately, Heidi hits her buzzer to stop him because she’s disappointed his act doesn’t include singing. He manages to impress the other three judges, though, and with three yes’s, JayJay moves on!

