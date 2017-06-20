‘AGT’: Mind-Blowing Ukranian Dance Crew Stuns Tyra Banks & Earns Golden Buzzer

We’ve never seen ANYTHING like this! We were blown away watching Light Balance – a Ukrainian dance crew – perform on ‘AGT’ on June 20. Apparently so was Tyra Banks, because she used her Golden Buzzer on them!

We’re still reeling from the amazing performance by Light Balance on America’s Got Talent on June 20. The Ukrainian dance crew utilizes synchronized light suits to create mind-bending illusions as they dance, and we could barely believe our eyes! First the guys danced to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” and then transitioned into Chris Brown’s “Five More Hours.” Not to mention, they did it all in the dark! It was exciting, interesting, and full of surprises. See pics from this season.

As soon as they finished performing, the entire crown was on their feet – including the judges! Tyra Banks could barely contain herself. She ran out on stage to gush about them. “I’m amazed by you guys!” she yelled. “Wasn’t that incredible?!” As if pulled by a magnetic force, she rushed to the Golden Buzzer, and made it rain confetti on the insane dance crew! WOO!

“You guys are going straight to the live show!” Ty screamed while they all hugged and took a bow. We were truly not expecting to see anything that amazing. Though, they’ll have a lot of competition once they get to the live shows. Simon Cowell used his buzzer on a singer named Mandy Harvey, Howie Mandel gave his to a 16-year-old named Christian Guardino, and Mel’s went to a 12-year-old puppeteer named Darci Lynne. We can’t wait to watch them all compete, and see who Heidi Klum uses her final buzzer on!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the wild performance? Did they deserve Tyra’s buzzer? Let us know!