Zayn Malik’s Versus Versace Collection is Finally Here & He Models It With Bella Hadid: See Pics

The moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here — Zayn Malik’s collection with Versace, ZAYN X VERSUS, is officially available! Not only is it so Zayn, but he tapped Bella Hadid to help him model the insanely cool line. See the pics here!

We were so excited when Zayn Malik‘s collaboration with Versus Versace was announced, and now the ZAYN X VERSUS collection is officially available for purchase. Starting June 19, you can shop the looks online, and, come June 28, they looks will be available in Versace stores. “When I see this collection, I see Zayn. His attitude, his energy and his individuality are in every single piece. I am so proud of what we have achieved together. The campaign defines everything I love about the new generation today,” Donatella Versace said of the collaboration.

We can definitely see strong athleisure references in the looks, as Zayn selected a color palette that consists of khaki green, wine, black, white, and splashes of red — and he couldn’t be more excited that the line is finally here! “When I was a kid growing up in Bradford, England, wearing knock-off Versace, I never thought that one day I would actually be designing my own collection. Thanks so much to Donatella Versace for allowing me to do the coolest thing ever,” Zayn said in a release from the brand.

Not only does Zayn smolder as he shows off the collection, (which consists of bomber jackets and a parka), in the latest campaign shots, but he enlisted Bella Hadid, 20, to also model the latest looks. The campaign stays true to the natural vibe of the images that were released in March 2017 that his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, shot of the collection.



Check out the cool new campaign featuring Zayn and Bella above and let us know if you’re going to shop the Zayn Versus collection.