Will Zayn Malik Join Former 1D Bandmates For Single After Grenfell Fire? The Truth

Could the rumors be true? One Direction are possibly reuniting to record a heartfelt charity single for the Grenfell Tower fire victims, but fans are eager to know if Zayn Malik will join his former bandmates! Wonder no more… Here’s our EXCLUSIVE!

Simon Cowell, 57, reportedly asked the boys of One Direction to record a charity single for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. It would be a dream come true for many fans, considering how many lives their powerful music touches. Even though some of the boys agreed, many were wondering if Zayn Malik, 24, would also join. “Louis [Tomlinson] and Liam [Payne] have already signed on to perform with a whole bunch of other Brit artists for Simon’s Grenfell towers charity record,” a British music insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Niall [Horan] and Harry [Styles] really want to perform on it too, but they’re still trying to clear their schedules. No word at all from Zayn, so pretty sure he won’t be joining.”

Even though Zayn might not be apart of the picture, he’s still very saddened by the tragedy. “All of the lads were really devastated by the fire, as all of the British public were, it was truly horrific, and they would love to be able to help out in some way,” our insider added. “Seems that Zayn is still too bitter about everything though to be able to put it aside though. Sadly, it’s not a One Direction reunion in reality though, even if Harry and Niall manage to join Louis and Liam, they will all perform under their own names and not as 1D. In the future there’s a definite possibility of a reunion, but not for some time. They’ll probably follow in Take That’s steps and wait a decade or so.”

Days ago, police confirmed at least 30 deaths at Grenfell Tower, an apartment complex in North Kensington, after the building caught on fire on June 14. It was up in flame for over 24 hours. Several others are still missing and many are praying they will be found alive. After hearing the tragic news, Simon expressed his sadness. “I am watching the footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking,” he tweeted on Thursday. “We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight.” It’s all about love and support!

