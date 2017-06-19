Karlie Redd Reveals Why Her Romance With Yung Joc Fizzled In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Better to have loved and lost? Karlie Redd has no regrets about moving on from Yung Joc, revealing the one thing she wanted from their relationship in our EXCLUSIVE ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ teaser. Even though she’s with a new beau, does she still love her ex?

Ah, nothing like vacation! The ladies are still soaking up the sun and reminiscing on the blast they’ve had, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the June 19 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Even though it started out as an all-girls trip, they were in for a major surprise when the boys crashed the party. Jessica Dime, 31, couldn’t help but ask Karlie Redd, 39, what she’s feeling about her ex Yung Joc, 34, since he shockingly showed up for the getaway after their blowout fight. “Ceaser [Emanuel] and I are dating,” she admits. “In order to find your true love, you’ve got to go on dates.”

“I just want Joc to be loyal to me,” Karlie adds. Those words struck a chord with Dime, prompting the reality star to call her out for having lingering feelings. Karlie explains why she ultimately forgave him. “What I’m saying is that I accept Joc’s apology,” she said. “What kind of woman would I be not to accept a man’s apology, because it’s hard for a man to apologize. I hope that it’s real. I hope that he’s not saying that because ya’ll pressured him.”

Something more could have possibly developed between Karlie and Joc, but the rapper admits he wasn’t looking for a committed relationship during season six of L&HH. She’s been dating the Black Ink Crew star ever since, so it likely worked out for the best! However, the drama is playing out as the season finale approaches. The latest episode was full of surprises, including a proposal from Shawne Williams, 31. He asked Jessica to marry him!

Rasheeda Frost, 35, and Kirk Frost, 48, were also reunited after the baby mama drama and they were all smiles while aboard the boat. It looks like he’s finally going to get a DNA test and settle this matter once and for all, but it’s reported that we won’t find out the truth until the reunion. We can’t wait!

