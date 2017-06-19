Tim Hague: 5 Things To Know About UFC Fighter Who Tragically Died After Brutal Fight

Former MMA fighter Tim Hague tragically died on June 18 after being knocked out in a fight two days earlier. He was just 34 years old. Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Tim Hague died following an injury from a fight. On June 16, Tim Hague, 34, fought a boxing match against Adam Braidwood. He was knocked out in the fight and reportedly suffered a brain injury. Two days later, he tragically passed away. “It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today,” Tim’s sister, Jackie Neil, confirmed on June 18. “He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him greatly.” The match between Tim and Adam took place at the Shaw Conference Center in Edmonton and was promoted by KO Boxing.

2. He made his MMA debut in 2006 and UFC debut in 2009. After graduating from Augustana University College. Tim had his first MMA match against Eric MacDonald in 2006. He won that fight via submission and went on to win the KOTC Canada heavyweight title. In 2009, Tim made his UFC debut when he fought Pat Barry at UFC 98 and pulled off an upset win. After losing a few of his following matches, he was released from UFC promotion in Feb. 2010.

3. He got to return to UFC faster than expected. When Chad Corvin pulled out of UFC 113 in April 2010 because his medical paperwork wasn’t approved, Tim stepped in to take on Joey Beltran in the May 8 event. He lost, then lost again to a TKO against Matt Mitrione in Jan. 2011 at UFC Fight Night 23. Of his five UFC matches between 2009 and 2011, Tim was only successful with a win in that very first fight.

4. He’s suffered several brutal knockouts recently. Throughout his MMA and UFC careers, Tim was knocked out eight times. Four of those knockouts occurred over the last two years.

5. He was a teacher. After stepping away from fighting full time, Tim served as an elementary school teacher at Ecole Bellevue School. “Our hearts are heavy,” the school’s principal said after Tim’s death. “Mr. Hague was a beloved teacher and staff member. His students loved him and looked up to him.”

