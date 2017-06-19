Brooks Koepka’s GF: 5 Things To Know About U.S. Open Champ’s Gorgeous Gal

Brooks Koepka had one stunning girl waiting for him when he walked off the green after winning the 2017 U.S. Open on June 18. Here’s everything you need to know about Brooks’ beautiful and talented girlfriend, Jena Sims!

1. Jena Sims, 28, is an actress! She has starred in a number of movies, TV movies, and TV shows. She co-starred alongside Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, 46, in the 2014 movie Kill The Messenger, as well as Ariel Winter, 19, and Burt Reynolds, 81, in the 2017 film Dog Years. She’s made appearances on hit TV shows like The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, and Dexter. Her next big role is in the TV movie Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

2. She founded her own charity. Jena founded Pageant of Hope when she was 16. The charity aims to raise awareness and support in giving children and teenagers who face serious challenges the opportunity to shine and be celebrated in who they are, according to the pageant’s website. Jena said she was inspired to create the charity after competing in pageants herself. “It gave me the idea to give kids that same feeling. I created The Pageant of Hope to give kids with challenges and disabilities (who would not normally compete in pageants) a self-esteem boost,” she told AXS.com. “It gives them that winning feeling and makes them feel like a Prince or Princess for a day.”

3. A FOX commentator misidentified her at the U.S. Open! When Brooks walked off the green to celebrate his win with Jena, FOX commentator Joe Buck mistakenly identified her as Brooks’ ex-girlfriend, Becky Edwards. Talk about awkward! His fellow commentator later cleared up the mistake. “Joe, that’s actually his new girlfriend,” Brad Faxon. “That’s Jena Sims. They were all staying together this week.”

The awkward moment that the commentator calls Brook Koepka's Girlfriend his Ex-girlfriend's name… pic.twitter.com/XKUVFpulRW — BigSport (@BigSportGB) June 19, 2017

4. Jena’s also a model! She’s posted a number of amazing professional photos on Instagram, from sexy bathing suit photos to modeling apparel. Jena is so gorgeous!

5. She’s a pageant girl! Jena won the Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager title in 2004, and the Miss Junior National Title in 2005. She was crowned Miss Georgia Teen in 2007.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Brooks won the U.S. Open? Do you think Brooks and Jena will get married? Let us know!