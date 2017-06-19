George Clooney & Amal: Their ‘Beautiful’ Twins Have Her Eyes & Look Like Him

Since Amal Clooney gave birth to ‘beautiful’ twins Ella & Alexander earlier this month, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of their 1st pic. But until then, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the twins look more like George. Find out what sweet trait of his they have!

It doesn’t matter who the Clooney twins look more like, either way, they’re guaranteed to be gorgeous! I mean, with parents like Amal Clooney, 39, and George Clooney, 56, they’re bound to be good-looking humans, right? But nonetheless, because we’ve been so curious, we just had to find out who Ella and Alexander resemble more — mom or dad. After all, who knows when their first pics will be released! Speaking with a George insider, HollywoodLife.com found out EXCLUSIVELY that while they share traits with both their parents, at least right now, they def look like George more. Aw!

“The twins definitely look more like George, but they have Amal’s eyes, and both of them are simply beautiful,” our source gushed. “George can’t believe how much love he feels for them, he’s completely and utterly in love, and so content.” How sweet is that? In terms of the babies looking more like George, the actor’s dad, Nick Clooney, 83, agrees! “They are gorgeous. Nina [Clooney] swears they have George’s nose,” the proud grandfather gushed to Cincinnati WXIX on June 7, just one day after the infants were born.“Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose. His little profile.” Looks like George’s son is totally going to be his mini-me!

“George is a total hands-on dad, he changes the diapers, gets up for the midnight feeds, and is by the babies’ sides as soon as they start crying,” our insider continued. “They have slotted in to family life so quickly, and George finds it hard now to remember what his life was like before Ella and Alexander arrived.” George had the honor of celebrating his first-ever Father’s Day on June 18, and, as we previously reported, the new dad planned on having a “relaxing” day with Amal and their little ones.

“George is still in awe that he is a father, and it really hasn’t fully hit him yet that he is going to be celebrating Father’s Day this year as a father himself,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY before Father’s Day hit. “The current plans are to stay at home and relax. Make it a complete bed day, and his focus will be on the babies and Amal. They will be getting the attention over him celebrating for himself.” We’re hopping George and his fam did just that!

