‘This is Us’ is about so much more than how Jack died — but we know everyone is still desperate to know. So, when will you find out? Mandy Moore revealed just that.

In a recent interview with Larry King, Mandy Moore was grilled about season two of This is Us — and she couldn’t say much. However, she did reveal that the entire cast does know how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies.

“We all had to know,” Mandy, 33, told Larry in an interview with Ora.tv. “If you think about it, all of the core actors sort of had to know because we see him later, but something that fundamentally earth-shattering and life-changing that happened to the kids at some point in their lives is something they’re going to carry with them as adults.”

While she wouldn’t reveal the age Jack was when he died, she did say the kids were 16 or 17. Larry ended the segment saying, “One thing I can tell you, you will learn how Jack died in the first episode of season two,” with Mandy nodding and adding, “That’s what we’ve been told.”

Of course, Milo has spoken out many times explaining that the show itself is much more about how Jack lived than how he died, and about how the storyline affects the viewers. “I applaud Dan [Fogelman] and the writers for what they are doing to help people with major events in our lives, death being one of them,” Milo recently told HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

“We know it is something we all are going to experience with our loved ones and then ultimately ourselves. So again it’s a good reminder to live life positively, be good to one another, love one another and hopefully leave a positive image of yourself when you do pass away. I think it is great and I think the conversation that has been sparked by the writers and the subjects they are tackling, I am happy to be a part of it. And I feel the audiences reflections of their own lives back on us, the performers.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think you know how Jack died?