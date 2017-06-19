Summer Solstice 2017: When Is It & How Long Will The Day Be?

Can’t get enough sunshine? Well, here’s your chance! The longest day of the year AKA the Summer Solstice is on June 20, and we have some super interesting facts about it, right here.

1. The Summer Solstice is on June 20. The date can technically range from June 20-22. It happens at the same time around the world, when the Sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer. Most of the time this is on the 21. Though it’s possible for the 22 to be the date of the Summer Solstice, this hasn’t happened since 1975 and won’t happen again until 2203.

2. It’s the official start of summer. It may be warm and cozy as early as May (or year-round if you live in Los Angeles), but the official beginning of the summer season is the Solstice. However, this is only according to astronomers and scientists. Meteorologists would tell you the first day of summer is June 1. And for many Americans, the solstice acts as a summer midpoint.

3. The Solstice is NOT the earliest sunrise or sunset. Because it’s the longest day, you may assume that the sun rises at it’s earliest, and sets at it’s latest. However, this isn’t the case! While the sun does stay in the sky longer on June 20, it rises earliest a few days before, and sets latest a few days later.

4. It’s the only day of the year where the Arctic Circle is bright for 24 hours. For the entire day of the Summer Solstice, the sun will not go down in the Arctic Circle. It will stay light from the 19-21 of June. So cool!

5. It’s celebrated worldwide. Many different cultures have celebrations for the special day. In America, many people have bonfires, cookouts, and feasts. It’s considered spiritual to many!

HollywoodLifers, what are you doing for the Solstice? Let us know!