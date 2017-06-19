Can You Wear Shorts To Work? Yes, Here’s How: Brad Goreski’s Tips

Think wearing shorts to work is completely out of the question? Guess again! Celeb stylist Brad Goreski is breaking down how to wear them to the office with his do’s and don’ts for mastering the look.

Finding a work outfit that’s both appropriate and comfortable once the temperature soars isn’t always easy — and shorts are traditionally a no-no in the workplace…but that doesn’t have to be the case! We consulted celeb stylist Brad Goreski, who told us it all depends on the dress code in your work environment — there’s no reason to completely rule out the look! The celeb stylist behind the looks of stars like Lea Michele and Jenna Dewan-Tatum teamed up with Marshalls to break down summer trends — and he offered up his fool-proof tips for totally pulling off the trend at your desk.

“While every office has a different dress code, I don’t see an issue with wearing shorts to work – as long as they are styled right! The first rule when it comes to wearing shorts to work: NO short-shorts! Leave the daisy dukes for the weekends and instead, try a clean, crisp Bermuda short,” Brad said.

“Pair it with a sleeveless button down or swing t-shirt and finish with some accessories and a platform espadrille for an effortlessly chic look. If you’re looking to experiment a bit with your look, I highly recommend checking out Marshalls since you never know what you’re going to find there but I know you’ll always find a great selection of apparel.”



Considering Bermuda shorts are everywhere we turn, there’s never been a better time to try to bring the trend into the workplace. Still uneasy about trying it out? Wear them on a Friday, when dress codes are usually the most lenient — and as great as they look, we still would advise against wearing shorts to an interview.

Will you wear shorts to work this summer?