Tyra Banks Reveals First Face Pic Of Cute 16-Month-Old Son York For Father’s Day Tribute

FINALLY we have looked upon the face of Tyra Banks’ baby boy and he is the spitting image of his mama! On Father’s Day the model shared a pic of her little guy’s smile for the first time and he’s so cute.

Whoa, it looks like Tyra Banks, 43, did the world a favor by giving us some time before revealing the face of her son because we were DEFINITELY not ready to take in all that beauty! Her 16-month-old son York was born via surrogate on Jan. 27, 2016, and though she shared a pic of the baby from behind on Valentine’s Day, it wasn’t until Father’s Day, June 18, that we got a good look at the tiny Banks via a precious Instagram tribute. Click here to see pics of Tyra.

In the first photo showing the toddler’s face, he is seen with a stone in one hand and what looks like a little branch in the other, as he reaches out to the person behind the camera. The little boy, dressed in a blue T-shirt, striped pants and tiny baby sneakers is already quite the looker. He has his mama’s piercing blue eyes and signature smile and gorgeous light brown-blonde hair.

“To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! -York,” Tyra captioned the pic. While Tyra is a busy, busy bee she took a great deal of time off following York’s birth. “I definitely focused on him. I didn’t do any work at all for months,” she told USA Today. While she gets help from a nanny and has a nursery on the set of America’s Got Talent, she also shares parenting duties with her partner Eric. “We are co-parenting and doing such a great job raising him that I don’t have to do less,” she said. “So it’s like this beautiful village around York. But I’m there every day.”

