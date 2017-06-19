Tiny Fangirls Over T.I. Rapping His Songs On Father’s Day: More Proof They’re Back On?

Work it, Tiny! The reality star had a blast at T.I.’s epic concert on Father’s Day, rapping all of his songs while hanging out with their family. She even dressed to impress for the special occasion, noticeably smiling while spotted with her ex! Are sparks flying!?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and her estranged husband T.I., 36, are sending the rumor mill into overdrive! Fans are wildly speculating that the exes have rekindled their romance, especially after she attended his Atlanta-based concert on June 18. The reality star took to Instagram Live to document her fun evening with family, giving a behind-the-scenes peek at his show. She was seen singing along to his songs including “Whatever You Like.” On top of that, did you see her sizzling outfit choice while hitting the town with T.I.?

Tiny later turned heads in a skin-tight nude dress, rocking her new braided ‘do and pumps. She seemingly color coordinated with her former flame, who looked fresh in his tan button-up and slacks. The possibly on-again pair was photographed outside of Arif Lounge after a party. Even though she filed for divorce from TIP in Dec. 2016, they were married for seven years and have children together, so they’ll always be connected. Fans are suspecting a reconciliation since the two were also spotted cozying up at home!

While he rested in bed, Tiny leaned over and planted a smooch on him as he was recording on Instagram Live, so it doesn’t seem like they’re trying to hide it! He asks, “Who else you been kissing though?” Tiny responds, “nobody!” The kids seemed pretty happy to have the family together again, especially when the rapper joked about her not living at home anymore. Tiny recently teased the possibility of them working things out in the near future.

During an interview on June 6, Tiny admitted that she and T.I. started talking again after calling it quits. “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off. We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there,” she shared. Fans are still curious if he’s getting back with his ex, after reportedly parting ways with Bernice Burgos, 37. This is adding more fuel to the fire!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny are rekindling their romance?! Tell us!