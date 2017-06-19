Tiger Woods Getting Professional Help For Prescription Drug Issues After DUI — See Message

Tiger Woods announced via Twitter, on June 19th, that he is seeking professional help to better manage his prescription drug use. Keep reading to learn how the sports legend got stuck in the rough.



Golf great Tiger Woods, 41, took to Twitter to announce that he was seeking professional help for his troubles with prescription drug use.”I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Tiger began his statement only a few weeks after his arrest in Florida for suspicion of driving under the influence. The statement concludes with gratitude, “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

On May 29th, in Jupiter, Florida, Tiger was taken into custody, charged with a DUI and booked by local authorities before being released at 10:50am. It is great to see Tiger now being proactive about any health challenges he may be facing ahead of any possible pending legal consequences in connection to the arrest during a rough weekend where he probably would like a mulligan. Video footage of the arrest, where Tiger we believed to be found by authorities asleep at the wheel, shows the champion struggling with the simplest of requests.

Tiger was found 8 miles away from his Florida home but told police that he thought he in Los Angeles. According to the police report, alcohol was not found in Tiger’s system despite his struggles blowing into a breathalyzer. In his initial statement following the arrest, Tiger immediately expressed responsibility for his actions. “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly.”

