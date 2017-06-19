‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Drama In The House Overshadows The Adorable Dean

Didn’t you miss ‘The Bachelorette’ drama? This week, the men went head-to-head… in a spelling bee.

The drama continued the minute The Bachelorette returned, with Lee rubbing everyone the wrong way — Eric flipped out that he was still talking about him, and Kenny started screaming after Lee interrupted his time with Rachel twice. He was actually yelling at Lee so loudly that Rachel could hear him while trying to connect with other men. Regardless, she felt really disappointed by the entire night, so much so that she started crying because of the pressure; she cut the cocktail hour short and headed right into to rose ceremony. To everyone’s surprise, both Kenny and Lee got a rose. Bryce, Brady and Diggy did not.

Now, to the fun stuff. Rachel brought the guys to Hilton Head, South Carolina, and took Dean on his first one-on-one date. They brought their relationship to “new heights” during a ride in a blimp, where he nearly pulled a Vanessa during the date. Luckily, he didn’t vomit and although he was the youngest guy in the house at 25, he really connected to Rachel, 32. At dinner he opened up to her and revealed his mother was his superhero and when he was 15, she passed away from cancer. He had a really tough time talking about it, but it just brought them closer and he got the group date rose. To be honest, he kind of stole my heart.

Next up was the group date that went to Alex, Anthony, Peter, Bryan, Jonathan, Adam, Matt, Kenny, Lee, Iggy, Eric, Will and Josiah. They all tried to impress Rachel by dancing, and in Peter and Kenny’s case, rapping. Then they had to actually spell; yes really, she brought them to a spelling bee. All in all, the spelling skills weren’t so grand, except for Josiah. While he was a little obnoxious through the entire date, he took home the W after spelling “polyamorous.” Ok fine, that’s impressive.

Before I get into the drama that was the rose ceremony, I do want to start off with a positive note: Peter and Rachel’s chat during the cocktail hour. She told him that if she was really in love with a man, she’d be willing to move away from Dallas — and then she told him that she was licensed to practice in Wisconsin (where Peter is from!). Talk about serious!

Alright back to the drama. Iggy once again spent his time with Rachel talking about someone else — this time Josiah. Basically, none of the guys were happy with him, but that was just the start of the drama. Lee and Kenny also spent their one-on-one time with Rachel talking about each other. Lee claimed that Kenny screamed at him and was aggressive, and Kenny admitted to Rachel that while he did overreact, he felt baited by Lee’s ignorance, and did not in any way, attack him. So, afterward he was pissed and pulled Lee aside… again. With that, the episode was To Be Continued.

So, we didn’t get the Jack Stone one-on-one date (but we already know how that ends). Luckily, we have two nights of The Bachelorette next week, and we’ll get a two-on-one date with Lee and Kenny.

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on?