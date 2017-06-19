Tegan & Sara Plan To Make 2017 NYC Pride The Most ‘Colorful’ One Yet

Happy Pride Month! Ahead of Tegan & Sara’s headlining NYC Pride show on June 24, we caught up with Tegan Quin about what we can expect from the epic outdoor event, plus an update on the vital work that the Tegan and Sara Foundation is doing these days.

Over email, Tegan Quin of Tegan & Sara gave us a preview of what’s in store for New Yorkers during Pride Week. (She also made a compelling case as to why she’d be our best President ever.) These answers have been edited and condensed, but not overly so, because you’re going to want to hear what she had to say. Oh, and look out for another Tegan & Sara interview about The Con: X Tour soon!

What are you most excited to bring to NYC Pride this Saturday?

We hope to bring a colorful, upbeat, high energy T+S show to NYC Pride. This year (but really every year) Pride is so important. I think it truly does give us an opportunity as a community to come together and see how strong we are and how many of us there are! And our allies get to come out and show support too, which is super important now more than ever!

Any updates you’d like to share about the work that the Tegan and Sara Foundation is doing?

We spent most of this [first] year getting the infrastructure built and in place. We also traveled the country meeting all the awesome LGBTQ organizers, social justice organizations and current foundations that are doing amazing grassroots work for our community. Our focus is LBGTQ women and girls since they are underfunded and underrepresented. We are starting to write grants and fund organizations now, which is very exciting. More to come in the next year — big plans!

I wish you were the President. What’s the first thing you’d change?

Very nice of you to say. :) Straight up — it does NOT seem easy to be in politics. It’s a pretty thankless job for the many who don’t get to the top of the pyramid. So, while the President is the top, I see the people in Congress, the House and on municipal levels doing a lot of great work, fighting for their people without much fanfare. We often don’t even notice those levels of government unless we are unhappy. So I do think of the many people who are working on that level who are just as frustrated who can’t get anything done. Ugh! All that being said — whatever level of government I was lucky enough to work on, I think I’d be very open to trying to establish what the most important issues were to the people I represented. I have to hope that in times like this there must be some common ground between the different sides. I’d also be fighting for minorities’ rights, and for the bills currently in place that protect LGBTQ people. I believe the model in Canada — while far from perfect — is one that reflects a more modern, balanced and fair society. I’d try and influence the current American system with our Canadian ways.

